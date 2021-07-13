Dodgers' Max Muncy says wife told him to go to All-Star Game as couple expects baby in coming days

Exciting times are ahead for Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy.

On Tuesday, Muncy will represent the Boys in Blue in Colorado as he will play in his second MLB All-Star Game. His second time competing in the Midsummer Classic will have a much different meaning for Muncy and his wife Kellie: the couple is expecting a baby in a little over a week!

FOX 11 asked the Dodgers infielder if the decision to participate in the All-Star festivities was a difficult one, given the timing.

"For me, yes," Muncy admits. "My wife, she immediately said, ‘You’re going.'"

In addition to getting the green light from his wife, the soon-to-be-dad is scheduled to bat second for the National League as DH Tuesday.

"It'll be fun to do the All-Star Game," Muncy said Monday. "We'll have a bundle of joy hopefully not long afterwards."

Hopefully, the early placement in the lineup will help the Dodgers slugger leave the ballpark as soon as he can so he can be with his wife.