Dodger fans cheer on the Boys in Blue at Oracle Park

Being a Dodger’s fan amongst the Giants faithful on the waterfront at Oracle Park in San Francisco, is a bit like being a blue cork bobbing in a rolling sea of orange and black. You can see it, but it’s not easy, and it might get swept away.

There were some Dodger fans in San Francisco but they had little to make noise about last night and plenty to worry about. It was a total dominant performance by the Giants starter Logan Webb, homers from some reliable stars, a night off for the Dodgers hitters, and there you have a recipe for victory in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Game two is on Saturday. Cy Young candidate Julio Urias on the mound, he of 20 wins, the most in the Majors. He is confident, he is ready, he is capable, but so was Walker Beuhler Friday night. This game is not a "must win,’’ the Giants do have to win three, but no one wants to go back to LA down 0-2 for game three Monday.

Dodger fans love their team enough to lead the attendance in the Majors for the past eight years straight, partly because they have a huge stadium and a huge following.

Many people made the trip to the Bay this weekend to see the Boys in Blue play. I spoke to one fan who spent thousands on two tickets and others as low as $150.

Giants fans tolerant, depending on the amount of beer ingested, but the chants of "Beat LA" were strong, loud, early, and constant.

Many Dodger fans live and die with this team, one of the few things that unites us all across the vast landscape known as Southern California.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.