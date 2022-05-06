Cubs-Dodgers game postponed Friday, doubleheader set for Saturday

Friday's game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The makeup game will be played tomorrow at Wrigley Field as part of a doubleheader. The first game will take place at 12:05 p.m.

Gates will open roughly 90 minutes before first pitch.

Separate tickets are required for each game and fans will be required to exit the ballpark after the end of the first game.

The Cubs are coming off two straight losses to the crosstown rival White Sox.