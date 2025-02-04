Coachella Valley Invitational Soccer: How and when to watch

Soccer season doesn’t officially start until February 22 – but fans can get an early look at their favorite clubs when the Coachella Valley Invitational kicks off on February 5.

Some of the biggest clubs from both Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League will descend on the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California for three weeks of exciting pre-season play.

The Coachella Valley Invitational is, per a statement from the organization, "the largest professional soccer preseason event in North American soccer history." Over the course of the event, players will look to secure roster spots, teams will aim to build momentum and fans will get to celebrate the impending soccer season, all while surrounded by beautiful desert scenery.

And viewers can root on their hometown clubs – for free! – by streaming on FOX Local and right here on the FOX 11 website.

We’ve got answers to your questions below.

What is the Coachella Valley Invitational?

The 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) is a three-week pre-season soccer event, which will host clubs from both Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Highlights from this year’s Invitational include matches featuring 2024 MLS Cup Finalists LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls, as well as the first public match played by the MLS’ newest team, San Diego FC.

What clubs will play in the Coachella Valley Invitational?

14 clubs from MLS will participate in the event: Austin FC, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Chicago Fire FC, Charlotte FC, Minnesota United FC, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Portland Timbers, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes, San Diego FC, St. Louis CITY SC and Sporting Kansas City.

From the NWSL, six teams will participate: Angel City FC, Bay FC, Houston Dash, Portland Thorns, San Diego Wave FC and Seattle Reign FC.

How can I watch Coachella Valley Invitational matches?

You can stream all LA Galaxy, LAFC and Angel City FC matches via FOX Local on your connected TV, through the FOX Local Mobile app, or on the FOX 11 website.

When does LA Galaxy play?

LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC on (February 5, 11 a.m. PST)

LA Galaxy vs. Charlotte FC (February 9, 10 a.m. PST)

LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United FC (February 12, 11 a.m. PST)

LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire FC (February 15, 12 p.m. PST)

When does LAFC play?

Chicago Fire FC vs. LAFC (February 5, 1:30 pm. PST)

When does Angel City FC play?

Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC (February 16, 11 a.m. PST)

Angel City FC vs. Seattle Reign FC (February 22, 12 p.m. PST)

Watch the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational live & free! Follow all the action from the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on FOX 11 Plus and FOX LOCAL on connected TV. Find a full schedule of available matches here. *Geo-restrictions apply.