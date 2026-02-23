'Jane Doe Ventura County' identified 46 years after body found at Westlake High School

article

The Brief Ventura County authorities identified "Jane Doe Ventura County" as Maricela Rocha Parga, 46 years after her body and her unborn child were discovered at Westlake High School. Convicted killer Wilson Claude Chouest Jr. was found guilty of the 1980 murder in 2018 via DNA evidence, though the victim's identity remained a mystery until January 2026. The breakthrough was achieved through advanced genetic genealogy conducted by the DNA Doe Project, finally providing closure to a case that spanned over four decades.



Nearly half a century after a tragic discovery in a high school parking lot, the woman previously known only as "Jane Doe Ventura County" has been identified as Maricela Rocha Parga, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.

The backstory:

On July 18, 1980, the body of a partially clothed woman suffering from multiple stab wounds was found in the upper parking lot of Westlake High School. An autopsy revealed she was pregnant at the time of her death.

The case remained cold until 2011, when DNA evidence linked the crime to Wilson Claude Chouest Jr., who was already serving a life sentence for other violent crimes.

Chouest was convicted for the murder of Jane Doe in 2018 and sentenced to another life term without the possibility of parole.

What they're saying:

Through advances in DNA technology and collaboration with the DNA Doe Project, the victim was identified last month as Maricela Rocha Parga.

"The DNA Doe Project was instrumental in assisting in identifying Maricela Rocha Parga, a case that remained unsolved for years and where identification was arduously pursued for several years after the conviction of her killer," the sheriff's office said, emphasizing that their mission extended beyond securing a conviction.

"These types of cases are not just about solving a case," the department stated. "For those involved, it is about giving a name back to the victim who deserves to be remembered and bringing closure to the families that have been searching for answers."

Timeline:

July 18, 1980: Maricela Rocha Parga's body is discovered in Thousand Oaks.

2011: Cold Case Unit detectives reexamine evidence for DNA.

January 2013: A DNA profile is entered into CODIS, resulting in a hit for Wilson Chouest.

2018: Chouest is convicted of the murder and sentenced to life without parole.

January 2026: Collaborative research with the DNA Doe Project confirms the victim's identity as Maricela Rocha Parga.