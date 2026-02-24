Katherine Short, daughter of Martin Short, dies at 42: report

The Brief Katherine Hartley Short, the daughter of actor Martin Short and the late Nancy Dolman, has died following an incident at her Hollywood Hills home. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A representative for the Short family confirmed the passing, requesting privacy as the family mourns the loss of the social worker and mental health advocate.



If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

The entertainment community is mourning the loss of Katherine Short, a Los Angeles social worker and the eldest child of comedy icon Martin Short. She was 42.

What we know:

TMZ reports officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to her home in the Hollywood Hills shortly after 6:40 p.m. on Monday, where she was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Born in 1983, Katherine was a highly educated professional with a master’s in social work from USC and a background in psychology from NYU. According to her website, she dedicated her career to mental health, working at UCLA’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital and the Camden Center, while also supporting "Bring Change 2 Mind," a charity focused on reducing the stigma surrounding mental health.

Martin Short and daughter Katherine during Marcia Cross and Martin Short Visit the Late Show With David Letterman - March 21, 2006 at Ed Sullivan Theatre in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

What we don't know:

It's unclear if Martin Short, who is on the road alongside Steven Martin for the duo's "The Best of Steve Martin and Martin Short" tour, will cancel or postpone the remainder of his appearances. An official announcement has not yet been made.

Specific details regarding a memorial service have not been released to the public.

What they're saying:

In a statement released via a representative, the Short family expressed their heartbreak.

"The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. You can call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org in the U.S. and Canada to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which provides 24/7, free, and confidential support.