Kawhi Leonard appears unfazed by scandal: 'I've been through times like these before'

For the first time in several seasons, the Los Angeles Clippers are entering training camp with a healthy Kawhi Leonard. However, that has been overshadowed by a scandal involving allegations of salary cap circumvention related to the superstar.

During NBA Media Day on Monday, the six-time All-Star broke his silence. As expected, reporters fired off questions about the accusations as the Clippers prepare for training camp for the 2025-26 season.

Leonard denies all allegations, welcomes any investigations

The two-time NBA Finals MVP said the scandal won’t be a distraction and that he won’t allow the allegations to rattle him.

"It’s easy for me. I don’t read headlines or do conspiracy theories or anything like that. So, it’s about the season and what we’ve got ahead of us right now," Leonard said.

"None of us did any wrongdoing," he said. "We invite the investigations."

"It’s not going to be a distraction for me or the rest of the team, he added.

"There’s nothing to hide, there’s no wrongdoing. We’re going to just keep going as any other season. My name might pop up, but it is what it is," he said.

‘I’ve been through times like these before'

He then spoke about how what he’s going through now doesn’t compare to returning from injury last season as the devastating Los Angeles wildfires first erupted.

"I’ve been through times like this before, just going through the year last year with going through the fire," he said. "As soon as I came back, that first game, my house and my community caught on fire, so I don’t think it’s going to be harder than that."

Leonard's community was impacted by the Palisades Fire.

Leonard comments on his health

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers. (Photo by David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

"It was exciting to be in an offseason not going through rehab, so I was able to push my body to the limit of what I wanted to do without repercussions or dealing with a [physical] therapist or anything."

He said he remains focused on "trying to win a championship" and "to play as many games as possible."

The backstory:

The NBA continues its investigation after Pablo Torre accused Leonard of receiving $28 million in a secret deal that allowed the Clippers to evade the league’s salary cap.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has also denied all allegations, and the company in question, Aspiration, filed for bankruptcy in March.

