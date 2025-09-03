Kawhi Leonard scandal: What we know about the alleged $28M ‘no-show job’

The Brief Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers have been accused in a scandal connected with an alleged fraudulent tree-planting company. Essentially, Leonard was reportedly paid $7 million a year to do nothing. A source said the move was a way for the Clippers to evade the NBA's salary cap.



The Los Angeles Clippers are at the center of controversy once again after a report alleged Kawhi Leonard signed a fraudulent $28 million endorsement deal with owner Steve Ballmer.

Kawhi Leonard accused of getting $28 million in secret deal

What they're saying:

The report came from Pablo Torre, who said that back in 2019, NBA executives were curious about how the Clippers landed Leonard following his Finals MVP run with the Toronto Raptors. "The NBA did not find that the Clippers got Kawhi by sweetening their offer," Torre said.

However, Torre mentioned a 3,487-page document that revealed the San Diego State alum agreed to a different deal under the table. Torre claimed Leonard signed a $28 million endorsement deal with Aspiration, an alleged fraudulent tree-planting company. The company was reportedly funded by $50 million from Ballmer.

Documents obtained by Torre show a bankruptcy filing with a list of creditors and entities, which included "KL2 Aspire LLC" in Moreno Valley. Leonard is often referred to as "KL2" in reference to his initials and jersey number. "Every other celebrity Aspiration gave money to was well known," Torre said, referencing Drake and Robert Downey Jr. "But the grand total number of times that I found Kawhi Leonard publicly referencing Aspiration: zero times."

Torre spoke to former Aspiration employees to support his claims.

An inside source said the "no-show job" was a way for Ballmer to circumvent the salary cap.

Clippers Respond to the Allegations

The other side:

"Neither Mr. Ballmer nor the Clippers circumvented the salary cap or engaged in any misconduct related to Aspiration. Any contrary assertion is provably false," the Clippers said in a statement released in response to Torre's report.

Dig deeper:

In January 2024, the Clippers went all-in on the superstar. Leonard and the Clippers agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $153 million.

This comes as disheartening news to Clipper Nation. Not too long ago, the team experienced another scandal involving former owner Donald Sterling.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'Clipped': What to know about the Donald Sterling scandal

What's next:

The NBA has yet to respond to the allegations. If proven true, the Clippers would be in violation of league policy.