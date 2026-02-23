Man linked to 'nihilistic violent extremism' accused of grooming 13-year-old California girl

The Brief Matthew Edward Pysher, 18, was arrested in Castaic for allegedly grooming a 13-year-old girl and coercing her into sexual acts and self-mutilation. Investigators linked Pysher to "nihilistic violent extremists" (NVEs), a new FBI category involving groups that target vulnerable minors to sow social chaos. The victim was rescued from a motel Friday after her mother alerted the FBI.



If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Federal authorities have arrested an 18-year-old Pennsylvania man for allegedly grooming a 13-year-old Los Angeles girl and coercing her into acts of self-harm and sexual exploitation.

The case has highlighted the emergence of a "disturbing" online ideology known as nihilistic violent extremism (NVE), which law enforcement officials describe as a growing threat to families.

What we know:

Matthew Edward Pysher of Bangor, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody late Friday at a motel in Castaic, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California.

Prosecutors allege Pysher met the victim on a Discord server for individuals suffering from mental illness and groomed her from December 2025 until his arrest.

On February 20, he flew from Philadelphia to Los Angeles, met the girl near her home, and took her to a motel where law enforcement eventually found them with a knife, razor blades, and bloody tissues, officials said.

Pysher is charged with travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

What we don't know:

While the FBI has linked Pysher to NVE groups like "764," the full extent of his involvement with other members or similar extremist networks is still under investigation.

It remains unclear how many other minors may have been targeted by this specific network or if Pysher has additional victims in other states.

What they're saying:

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli described the ideology as "evil and sadistic," stating, "They look for kids who are depressed and vulnerable... it is a very sick and twisted ideology."

Akil Davis, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, added that Pysher is part of a "growing number of alleged nihilistic violent extremists who prey on children."

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna credited the "decisive action of a vigilant mother" for the safe recovery of the child.

What's next:

Pysher faces a maximum of 30 years in federal prison if convicted of the felony charge.

What you can do:

Law enforcement officials are urging parents to monitor their children's online activity closely.

Essayli advised, "If your children have access to use the internet, sadistic predators may have access to your kids... We advise parents to keep their kids offline." If you suspect a child is being groomed or encouraged to self-harm online, contact the FBI or local law enforcement immediately.