6 injured after car crashes into tree on sidewalk in downtown LA

The Brief A vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a tree in downtown Los Angeles late Tuesday morning. Six pedestrians on the sidewalk were struck in the collision; two are in serious condition, according to authorities. The Los Angeles Fire Department and LAPD are on the scene investigating the cause of the incident.



An investigation is underway in downtown Los Angeles after a vehicle jumped a curb and struck six pedestrians before slamming into a tree.

What we know:

The incident happened at around 11:45 a.m. near 535 E. Eighth Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Officials said six people were on the sidewalk when they were hit by the vehicle. Of those six, five were taken to the hospital for treatment. Two people are in "at least" serious condition, authorities said, while the three others suffered non-life threatening injuries. One person was treated on scene and released.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the driver or confirmed if they remained at the scene following the crash.

It is currently unknown if the collision was caused by a medical emergency, mechanical failure, or driver impairment.

What's next:

Traffic in the area of E. Eighth St. is expected to remain restricted for several hours as the investigation continues.

The medical condition of the person who was critically injured is unknown.

What you can do:

Drivers are advised to avoid the intersection of 8th and San Pedro Streets to allow emergency vehicles clear access.

If you witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage of the area during the time of the incident, you are urged to contact the LAPD Central Traffic Division.