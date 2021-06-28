Paul George's 41-point performance keeps Clippers' season alive in Game 5 win over Suns
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KTTV) - The Los Angeles Clippers keep their season alive after holding off the Phoenix Suns 116-102 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.
Clips' Paul George finished Monday night's win with game-high 41 points. His teammate Reggie Jackson has lived up to his new "Mr. June" nickname, scoring 23 points. Los Angeles' Marcus Morris Sr. finished Game 5 with 22 points.
The Clippers forced Game 6 without Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac Monday night due to injuries. Leonard last played in Game 4 of the conference semis after suffering a right knee injury. Hours before Monday night's game, reports surfaced that Leonard is unhappy with the way the team handled his injury.
Zubac was scratched from Game 5 due to a sprained MCL.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- Kawhi Leonard losing trust with Clippers' medical staff, sources say
- Clippers center Ivica Zubac out for Game 5
The Clippers are hoping to once again keep their season alive as they return to Staples Center for Game 6, which tips off Wednesday, June 30 at 6 p.m. PT.
SERIES AT A GLANCE
- Game 1: Suns 120, Clippers 114. Final.
- Game 2: Suns 104, Clippers 103. Final.
- Game 3: Clippers 106, Suns 92. Final.
- Game 4: Suns 84, Clippers 80. Final.
- Game 5: Clippers 116, Suns 102. Final.
- Game 6: Suns at Clippers, Wednesday, June 30 | 6 p.m. PT
- Game 7: Clippers at Suns, Friday, July 2 | 6 p.m. PT*
Advertisement
*= If necessary