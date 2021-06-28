Paul George's 41-point performance keeps Clippers' season alive in Game 5 win over Suns

article

The Los Angeles Clippers keep their season alive after holding off the Phoenix Suns 116-102 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Clips' Paul George finished Monday night's win with game-high 41 points. His teammate Reggie Jackson has lived up to his new "Mr. June" nickname, scoring 23 points. Los Angeles' Marcus Morris Sr. finished Game 5 with 22 points.

The Clippers forced Game 6 without Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac Monday night due to injuries. Leonard last played in Game 4 of the conference semis after suffering a right knee injury. Hours before Monday night's game, reports surfaced that Leonard is unhappy with the way the team handled his injury.

Zubac was scratched from Game 5 due to a sprained MCL.

The Clippers are hoping to once again keep their season alive as they return to Staples Center for Game 6, which tips off Wednesday, June 30 at 6 p.m. PT.

