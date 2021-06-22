Clippers suffer Game 2 heartbreaker to Phoenix Suns, trail series 2-0

article

Stop us if you have heard this before: the Los Angeles Clippers are trailing 2-0 in a playoff series.

The Clips are once again tasked with climbing out of a 2-game series deficit, this time against the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals.

The Clips dropped Tuesday night’s game 104-103 in a heartbreaking fashion on the road. The Suns' Deandre Ayton flushed an alley-oop with 0.7 second left in regulation to give Phoenix the 2-game series cushion.

In addition to Ayton's heroics, Suns teammate Cameron Payne finished the game with 29 points.

Los Angeles’ Paul George finished the game with 26 points while teammate Reggie Jackson scored 19 points. George missed two free throws with less than 9 seconds left in regulation when the Los Angeles was clinging to a one-point lead.

The Clippers return to Los Angeles for Game 3, which tips off Thursday, June 24 at 6 p.m. PT.

Los Angeles was once again without Kawhi Leonard, who suffered a knee injury against the Utah Jazz in the previous round. The Suns were without former Clipper Chris Paul, who tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the conference finals tipped off.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

Game 1: Suns 120, Clippers 114. Final.

Game 2: Suns 104, Clippers 103. Final.

Game 3: Suns at Clippers. Thursday, June 24 | 6 p.m. PT

Game 4: Suns at Clippers. Saturday, June 26 | 6 p.m. PT

Game 5: Clippers at Suns, Monday, June 28 | 6 p.m. PT*

Game 6: Suns at Clippers, Wednesday, June 30 | 6 p.m. PT*

Game 7: Clippers at Suns, Friday, July 2 | 6 p.m. PT*

*= If necessary