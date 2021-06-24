Clippers beat Phoenix Suns in WCF Game 3 to avoid 3-game series hole

The Los Angeles Clippers’ Game 3 magic continues in the playoffs as they beat the Phoenix Suns 106-92 Thursday night.

Thursday’s much-needed win marks the third Game 3 win for the Clippers in these playoffs, this time at home in the Western Conference Finals.

Paul George rebounded from his nightmare Game 2 finish – where he missed two free throws late in regulation prior to Suns center Deandre Ayton's game-winning "Valley oop" – by scoring 27 points in Los Angeles' Game 3 win.

George’s teammate Reggie Jackson finished the game with 23 points.

Los Angeles was once again without Kawhi Leonard, who suffered a knee injury against the Utah Jazz in the previous round. Ex-Clipper, now-Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul returned to action Thursday after missing the first two games in the conference finals due to a positive COVID-19 test.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suns' Chris Paul clears NBA's health and safety protocols ahead of Game 3

The Suns lost their offensive sparkplug in Cameron Payne in the first quarter after he suffered an ankle injury. Payne finished the previous game with 29 points in Phoenix’s Game 2 win.

The Clippers are hoping to knot the series at home for Game 4, which tips off Saturday, June 26 at 6 p.m. PT.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

Game 1: Suns 120, Clippers 114. Final.

Game 2: Suns 104, Clippers 103. Final.

Game 3: Clippers 106, Suns 92. Final.

Game 4: Suns at Clippers. Saturday, June 26 | 6 p.m. PT

Game 5: Clippers at Suns, Monday, June 28 | 6 p.m. PT

Game 6: Suns at Clippers, Wednesday, June 30 | 6 p.m. PT*

Game 7: Clippers at Suns, Friday, July 2 | 6 p.m. PT*

*= If necessary