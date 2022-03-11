Clayton Kershaw to stay with Dodgers on 1-year deal, report says

article

Longtime Dodger ace Clayton Kershaw is reportedly staying in Los Angeles.

According to a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Kershaw is expected to sign with the Boys in Blue on a 1-year deal.

Since making his MLB debut in 2008, the 3-time NL Cy Young winner has been a mainstay on the Dodgers starting rotation. Kershaw is considered one of the best pitchers of his generation, racking up eight all-star nods, winning the league's ERA title five times and was named the NL MVP in 2014.

The Dodgers have not made formal announcements on the signing as of Friday afternoon.

