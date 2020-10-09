Celebrating the Lakers championship in new sketch featuring Lebron James, Anthony Davis

Over the past couple of years, FOX 11 has asked sketch artist Mona S Edwards to sketch LA’s most important moments, and this moment is no exception.

Download a larger full-version copy of this sketch by clicking here.

The sketch features player LeBron James and Anthony Davis donning the Kobe Bryant-designed 'Black Mamba' jerseys. Those jerseys are being worn as a way to honor the memory of Kobe Bryant. The Lakers have been undefeated in the playoffs when they wear those jerseys.

This is the Lakers' 17th championship win and the first since 2010.

Edwards is a famous courtroom artist who has been working in Los Angeles for over two decades. Her illustrations include high profile trials such as Michael Jackson, O.J. Simpson, the Menendez brothers, and more light-hearted news like fashion shows. She began her career as a fashion illustrator, and having an interest in news, began using her illustration skills in the courtroom.

Edwards has also created sketch art for television and film and taught fashion sketching classes at UCLA and other academic institutions.

To hear more about Mona S. Edwards, listen to the Olympic & Bundy podcast, where she talks about some of the more memorable cases she's worked on, her illustration style, capturing the big "moment" of the day, and a lot more:

