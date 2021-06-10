California mom goes viral after catching foul ball while holding baby

Usually, it's the players that make dazzling catches, but this time a California mom is taking the spotlight.

A Bay Area mom was in San Diego to watch her beloved Padres take on the Chicago Cubs when she snagged a foul ball with her bare hand while holding her baby with the other arm in the Petco Park upper deck.

The Padres gave the mom some props by sharing the video of the highlight-reel catch to Twitter with the caption, "Moms are amazing."

The baby appeared unbothered by the wild series of events.

