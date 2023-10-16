Austin Ekeler takes punch, helmet flies off in Chargers-Cowboys scuffle on MNF

article

A scuffle broke out between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys minutes before the start of their Monday Night Football showdown. The pregame scuffle ended with Chargers star Austin Ekeler losing his helmet after he got caught in the crossfire of all the shoving and punching.

The scuffle between the two teams broke out on the field during warmups. It is unknown what prompted the Chargers and Cowboys players to start shoving and yapping.

Ekeler was able to make the Bolts' opening drive without problems, meaning the fight didn't seem to affect him in any way.

No ejections were announced after the scuffle ended.