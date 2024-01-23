Former Dodger Adrián Beltré elected to baseball hall of fame

article

Legendary infielder Adrián Beltré is heading to Cooperstown, New York as a first-ballot hall of famer.

Beltré, who spent the first seven seasons of his 21-year MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Beltré enters baseball immortality with an impressive resume that includes being named an all-star four times, winning the Gold Glove five times at third base, named the Silver Slugger four times – once as a Dodger, and captured the Platinum Glove twice. He also finished his career with 477 home runs, 1,707 RBIs in 2,933 regular-season games.

As of Tuesday, Beltré himself has not announced which hat he will wear to Cooperstown. Although his career kicked off in Los Angeles, it is highly unlikely it would be with the Dodgers as Beltré spent eight seasons with the Texas Rangers.

In addition to the Dodgers and Rangers, Beltré also played for the Seattle Mariners and the Boston Red Sox.