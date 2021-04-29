Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, tension between the 2 sides: report

article

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is "disgruntled" and allegedly does not want to return to the team, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports the team is "aware" of his feelings.

After the NFC Championship Game, Rodgers wondered aloud about his future in Green Bay. Speculation about the coming years has swirled since the team drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

"Aaron is our guy. He's going to be our quarterback for the forseeable future," General Manager Brian Gutekunst said recently, leading up to the 2021 NFL draft. "We're excited about the things we are going to try to accomplish here over the next couple of years."

Rodgers, 37, has played his entire 16-year career with the Packers. He has won three MVP awards, most recently last season, and one Super Bowl with the team in 2011.

This is a developing story.