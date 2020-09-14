4 essential roles all hospitals need

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

For many of us, a healthcare profession is more than just a job. It’s a calling.

Working in a hospital is a noble career that lets you make a difference in people’s lives—but you don’t need to be a doctor to have a positive impact.

Every role in healthcare is essential.

If you dream of making a difference and finding a fulfilling job in a hospital or a similar setting, check out these roles that allow you to get in the field with an associate degree or diploma.

1. Pharmacy Technician

Every hospital needs a pharmacy—and every pharmacy needs technicians to keep it operating safely and efficiently. These important team members perform a variety of tasks including filling prescriptions, preparing labels and processing refill authorizations.

They also get to work directly with patients, answering questions and providing customer support.

So how can you get started? You can complete a Pharmacy Technician diploma program in as little as nine months!

2. Radiography

Doctors often need X-rays, CT scans, or MRIs in order to diagnose patients.

Radiologic technologists are trained to produce these images, from guiding patients through the procedure to helping maintain the equipment.

You can start your career in radiography with an Associate of Occupational Science degree and work either at a hospital or at any medical office that utilizes radiography.

3. Surgical Technology

Doctors and nurses need all the help they can get in the operating room. This is where surgical technologists come in.

They equip operating rooms, help prepare surgical instruments, and act as the right-hand of the surgeon, assisting throughout the procedure. It’s an essential, life-saving role in any hospital.

An Associate of Occupation Science degree in Surgical Technology prepares you to obtain your certification and begin working in operating rooms.

4. Nursing

Nurses are the backbone of healthcare. They keep our hospitals working and make tough times more bearable for their patients.

If you hear the call to be a nurse, you can start with a program that prepares you to earn your diploma or associate degree and train to become either a Vocational Nurse (LVN) or a Registered Nurse (RN).

