Dwayne Wayde's son Zaire charged with felony after domestic violence arrest in Burbank

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The Brief Zaire Wade, the 24-year-old son of NBA legend Dwyane Wade, has been formally charged with a felony domestic violence offense in Los Angeles County. The charge stems from a June 21 incident in Burbank where police responded to a woman screaming and found a victim with facial and bodily lacerations. Wade is currently free on a $50,000 bond, an emergency protective order has been issued, and his formal arraignment is scheduled for July 16.



Zaire Wade, the eldest son of retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, has been formally hit with a felony domestic violence charge following his arrest in Southern California last month.

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint filed on Thursday by the Superior Court of California County of Los Angeles, prosecutors are moving forward with a single felony count that could carry prison time if he is convicted.

The document alleges that on June 21, gthe 24-year-old "willfully inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition" upon an unidentified woman, referred to as "Jane Doe," whom he "had a dating relationship."

The charge contains four specific legal allegations, accusing Wade of "great violence, great bodily harm, threat of great bodily harm, and other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness, and callousness."

The backstory:

The underlying details emerge from his initial arrest earlier in the week of June 21 in Burbank.

Authorities responded to a 911 call at around 5:30 a.m. after a neighbor reported hearing a woman screaming. At the scene, Burbank police discovered an injured woman with cuts and lacerations on her face and body, alongside Wade.

Wade was taken into custody on suspicion of felony domestic violence, criminal threats, and false imprisonment.

A handgun was also seized by police at the scene, and an emergency protective order was immediately implemented to protect the victim. Later that day, Wade posted a $50,000 bail and was released.

What we don't know:

Zaire Wade and the Wade family have not yet issued an official comment on the allegations.

What's next:

The legal process moves to the courtroom next week.

Zaire Wade is scheduled to attend his formal arraignment on Thursday, July 16, where he will hear the exact charges against him and be asked to enter a plea.