Mother of 5 killed by suspected drunk driver in Pacoima crash

The Brief Jessica Flores, 37, was struck and killed by a suspected DUI driver in Pacoima on Tuesday night. The 33-year-old driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence. Flores, who was homeless and living in a nearby trailer, leaves behind five children, including a baby turning four months old on Thursday.



A mother of five was killed Tuesday night after being struck by a suspected DUI driver while crossing a street in Pacoima.

Jessica Flores was pronounced dead at the scene, leaving her family and community devastated by a tragedy officials say was entirely preventable.

What we know:

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Branford Street, near Laurel Canyon Boulevard, in a dark, industrial section of Pacoima, according to police.

Flores and her boyfriend were attempting to cross the street outside a marked crosswalk when an oncoming vehicle struck her. The impact killed Flores instantly; her boyfriend was not injured.

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to her family, Flores was a good woman who had fallen on incredibly difficult times.

She was homeless and had been living in a trailer parked down the street for about four months, her family said.

While she did not have custody of her five children—the oldest being 22 and the youngest turning four months old on Thursday —her children loved her deeply.

Family members gathered at the scene throughout the morning to mourn her loss.

What we don't know:

The identity of the 33-year-old driver has not yet been released by law enforcement.

It is also unclear what specific charges he will face beyond the initial DUI arrest, or when his first court appearance will be scheduled.

What's next:

The investigation into the collision remains ongoing by local authorities.

Police are expected to release the suspect's identity and finalized booking charges later today.