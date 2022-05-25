Yucca Valley couple arrested for allegedly abusing, torturing two young boys

Two adults were arrested in Yucca Valley earlier this week for allegedly abusing and torturing two children, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Mark Lehman, 25, and Trinity Burright, 22, were both arrested Monday for charges of child abuse and torture of two boys, a three-year-old and a five-year-old. Deputies say they were called to a home in the 55500 block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley over the weekend, after someone had called in a tip about the children having injuries consistent with child abuse.

Deputies say that Lehman and Burright moved from that house to avoid law enforcement, but spoke with investigators by phone, were uncooperative and didn't provide investigators with any information about the children's whereabouts.

Lehman Burright and the two children were found the next day, around 3 a.m. at another residence in Yucca Valley, according to deputies. The children were taken into protective custody, officials saying they had "extensive injuries consistent with ongoing physical abuse." Lehman and Burright were booked at West Valley Detention Center and are being held in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175, or anonymously at 1-888-78-CRIME.

