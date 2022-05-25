'Too many shootings, too many guns': LA residents worry in wake of CHP ambush, Texas shooting

Concerns among local residents were growing Wednesday in the wake of an ambush shooting in East Los Angeles and the deadly shooting that left 20 people dead at an elementary school in Texas.

"My ears are still ringing from the gunshots," said one of the crew members of a construction project right next to where California Highway Patrol officers were ambushed during a traffic stop.

You can hear dozens of shots from the gun battle that exploded shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. At that time, students at nearby middle and elementary schools were out in the yard. One mother had picked up her daughter and ended up ducking beneath their car’s dashboard.

Everyone seems to be on edge near the shooting scene. "Between this and the school shooting in Texas, it’s really scary," said the man who shot the video, William Walker. He is a father and adds that he has never seen anything like the extended gun battle he experienced Tuesday, and that he worries about his own children, more than ever.

Flags fly at half staff at the schools near the East Los Angeles scene, remembering the children who died in Texas, but as one school employee here said off-camera, "It could have been one of these kids, also getting hit by one of the many bullets whizzing around yesterday. Just too many shootings, too many guns, and too many crazy people."

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.