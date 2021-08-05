Youtuber says he'll donate $1M if Gavin Newsom joins him on a debate
LOS ANGELES - A popular YouTuber and recall election candidate is challenging Governor Gavin Newsom to a debate.
Kevin Paffrath, known as "Meet Kevin" on YouTube, told FOX 11's Elex Michaelson that he will put his money where his mouth is by offering to donate $1 million to a charity of Newsom's choice if the incumbent Governor participates in a two-hour debate.
Paffrath will appear on the ballot for the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election as a Democratic candidate. The 29-year-old has more than 1.6 million subscribers on his "Meet Kevin" YouTube page.
Newsom has not yet responded to Paffrath's challenge as of Thursday night.