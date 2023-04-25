'You're just like her': Anthony Avalos aunt compares Heather Barron to mom of Gabriel Fernandez

The aunt of Anthony Avalos and the sister of his mother, Heather Maxine Barron, gave an emotional plea in court Tuesday just hours before Barron and her boyfriend, Kareem Ernesto Leiva, were sentenced to life in prison for the torture and murder of her 10-year-old son.

Anthony's Aunt Maria Barron compared her sister Heather to Pearl Fernandez, the mother of Gabriel Fernandez, who was convicted of torturing and killing her then 8-year-old son.

"You once told me that you would never be like Pearl Fernandez. I remember that day. We sat there talking about Gabriel Fernandez and how those horrible monsters took that young child's life. And I remember you telling me that you would never be like Pearl Fernandez. Guess what? You're just like her. Even worse. You tortured your kids, you failed your kids. And because of you, our family is broken," Heather Barron's sister, Maria, emotionally said in front of a judge.

Heather Barron, 33, and Leiva, 37, were sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for Anthony's June 21, 2018, death.

Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta found the two guilty on March 7 of first-degree murder and torture in a non-jury trial after the two waived their right to have the case heard by a jury in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom.

During Tuesday's hearing, several family members spoke in court and gave emotional statements on Anthony and what led up to his untimely death.

"The day we called DCFS to turn in Heather and Kareem for child abuse, we had the kids for a few weeks. I promised Anthony that nothing would ever happen to him again. I promised him that we were going to be his new family and that he was going to be safe. I promised Destiny. I promised Angel. I promised Junior, that nobody would ever hurt them again. I told them that no monsters will ever hurt them. I reached out to the Ozuno family, I reached out to the Avalos family, I reached out to the Garcia family. And I told every single one what was going on. I asked for help. I begged everyone to help. DCFS give the kids back and Heather, closed that door. We were no longer able to see the kids," Maria Barron explained.

In March the couple was also convicted of two counts of child abuse involving Anthony's half-siblings, identified in court as "Destiny O." and "Rafael O," although the judge rejected an enhancement of great bodily injury against Leiva involving Rafael.

The judge said testimony during the trial from the two half-siblings and one of Leiva's daughters -- who said they witnessed Leiva repeatedly dropping Anthony on the bedroom floor -- showed that Barron and Leiva "worked together to abuse Anthony." He said the boy died from severe dehydration and blunt force trauma to the head, saying then that "the evidence supports the conclusion both defendants hurt Anthony for pleasure" and that the 10-year-old boy was "helpless to protect himself against the wrath of defendants Barron and Leiva."

"How can a big, strong guy beat up a 10-year-old child? It doesn't make any sense, it will never make sense. Anthony could have never done anything to receive that kind of punishment or treatment. I hope you both rot in hell. I hope that every day you regret what you did. And every time you take a bite of food, you think of how you starved your children. How you starved Anthony. Nothing will ever take away this pain," Maria Barron stated.

Maria Barron said even though Heather is her sister and once her best friend, she is a monster now who committed unspeakable acts against a child.

"Heather, you took his dreams and hopes away. You were supposed to be his protector."

Anthony's family wants people to remember him as a loving, happy, and caring young boy.

