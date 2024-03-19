'Mindful commuting' can benefit your mental health, experts say

While dealing with aggressive drivers and navigating through traffic in the greater Los Angeles area can be frustrating, experts believe there’s a way to reframe that thinking.

It’s hard not to laugh or roll your eyes but hear them out.

Experts believe one’s commute time could be beneficial for one’s mental health – but doing it right is key.

"Mindful commuting" is a wellness practice and commuters can use their time on the road to practice being fully present and engaged in the moment, as opposed to thinking about the past or future. Some examples include conscious breathing, paying attention to the sights and sounds around you and being mindful of your thoughts.

If you don’t buy it, you’re not alone.

FOX 11’s Sandra Endo did not hold back with disbelief on Good Day LA.

"If I'm in a state while commuting, paying attention to the sights and sounds around me, all I'm focused on all the cars around me, traffic, how that person didn't use their signal, how that one's stepping on the brakes… all the things. I’d be stressed and annoyed," Endo said.

"No one’s feeling good on the 405," Endo added. "That’s not a place for therapy."

While LA is known for gridlocked traffic, the Southern California city didn’t rank as the U.S. city with the worst traffic last year. That honor went to New York City, while LA ranked ninth.