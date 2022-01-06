YMCA offering free COVID-19 testing at 12 sites across Los Angeles

The YMCA is offering free COVID testing at 12 sites in Los Angeles in response to the recent surge in cases of the Omicron variant that has caused an urgent need for test results.

A YMCA spokeswoman said Thursday that no appointments are necessary at most sites -- but that, because of high demand, some sites are requiring appointments, and people interested in getting a test are urged to go ymcala.org for specific details.

PRC tests will be administered at the sites, with results available in 24 to 48 hours.

The locations and testing times are at:

Anderson Munger Family YMCA: 4301 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, CA, 90020; Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Culver-Palms Family YMCA: 4500 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, CA, 90230 (Rear Parking Lot); Monday-Friday, 8 a.m-5 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

East Valley Family YMCA: 5142 Tujunga Ave., North Hollywood, CA, 91601; Monday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Gardena-Carson Family YMCA: 1000 W Artesia Blvd., Gardena, CA, 90248; Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mid Valley Family YMCA: 6901 Lennox Ave., Van Nuys, CA, 91405; Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA: 301 S Bandini St., San Pedro, CA, 90731; Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m.-11a.m.

Torrance-South Bay YMCA: 2900 W Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance, CA, 90505; Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 8a.m.-noon

Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA: 2900 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90023; Tuesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Weingart YMCA Wellness & Aquatic Center: 9900 S Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA, 90044; Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-noon and 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Westchester Family YMCA: 8015 S Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester, CA, 90045; Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

West Valley Family YMCA: 18810 Vanowen St., Reseda, CA, 91335; Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wilmington YMCA: 1127 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA, 90744; Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

