4 California ice cream shops named among Yelp's Top 5 'most saved' in America
LOS ANGELES - California has officially cemented its status as the premier destination for ice cream lovers, dominating Yelp's newly released data on the nation's most bookmarked scoop shops.
Did your favorite spot make the list?
What we know:
Yelp analyzed bookmarking data, user ratings, and review volume across the U.S. to rank the all-time most saved ice cream businesses, capping selections at five per state to ensure geographic diversity.
California completely swept the list, capturing four out of the top five national spots.
San Francisco’s legendary, family-owned Mitchell’s Ice Cream clinched the #1 spot in the country, boasting nearly 3,500 5-star reviews for its decades of consistent, community-favorite scoops.
Los Angeles proved to be a powerhouse for global and trendy frozen treats, with Mashti Malone’s landing at #3 for its signature Persian rose water and saffron creations, and Bumsan Organic Milk Bar taking #4 for its viral, photogenic organic soft serve.
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Rounding out California's top-tier dominance is Pleasanton's beloved Meadowlark Dairy at #5.
What's next:
The data highlights a massive shifting landscape in consumer preferences toward inventive and non-traditional dessert offerings.
According to Yelp’s 2026 Trend Forecast, standard flavors are taking a backseat to international and texturally unique treats.
Between May 2025 and May 2026, Yelp searches for "black sesame soft serve" surged by 303%, while cravings for "mango sticky rice sundae" skyrocketed by an astonishing 355%, signaling a permanent flavor revolution for ice cream shops navigating the summer rush.
The Source: This report is based on data provided by Yelp, which analyzed user bookmarking behavior, platform saves, and review ratings for businesses under the "Ice Cream" category. The data includes statistical search metrics tracked from May 2025 through May 2026, alongside historical review data from the platform.