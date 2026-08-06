Police chase suspect stops for gas mid-pursuit in Los Angeles

The search is on for the suspect wanted in connection to a multiple-county car chase across San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led authorities on a chase on Thursday, August 6.

At one point during the chase, the suspect stopped the BMW and started filling gas and resumed the chase near downtown Los Angeles.

The suspect was initially wanted for possible burglary out of Chino, California. Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of Chino before ending up in downtown Los Angeles and SkyFOX eventually losing sight of the suspect's BMW.

Officials did not say if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.