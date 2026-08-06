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Police chase suspect stops for gas mid-pursuit in Los Angeles

By
FOX 11
Police Chases
Published August 6, 2026 4:32 PM PDT
Published August 6, 2026 4:32 PM PDT
Suspect leads multiple-county car chase
Suspect leads multiple-county car chase

Suspect leads multiple-county car chase

A possible robbery suspect led a multiple-county car chase across Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. At one point during the chase, the suspect made a pit stop at a gas station to fill up the BMW they were driving.

LOS ANGELES - The search is on for the suspect wanted in connection to a multiple-county car chase across San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led authorities on a chase on Thursday, August 6.

At one point during the chase, the suspect stopped the BMW and started filling gas and resumed the chase near downtown Los Angeles.

Police chase suspect stops to fill gas mid-pursuit
Police chase suspect stops to fill gas mid-pursuit

Police chase suspect stops to fill gas mid-pursuit

At one point during the multiple-county car chase across San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties, the suspect stopped by a gas station in downtown Los Angeles mid-pursuit.

The suspect was initially wanted for possible burglary out of Chino, California. Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of Chino before ending up in downtown Los Angeles and SkyFOX eventually losing sight of the suspect's BMW.

Officials did not say if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.

Police Chases