Xavier Becerra announces run for California governor

article

The Brief Xavier Becerra, former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and California Attorney General, announced his candidacy for governor of California. Becerra is emphasizing the need to address the state's affordability crisis affecting areas such as housing and healthcare. His previous roles include fighting the Trump administration as attorney general and successfully defending the Affordable Care Act.



Xavier Becerra, former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and Attorney General of California, announced Wednesday his candidacy for Governor of California.

What we know:

In a campaign video released on his social media, Becerra emphasized his commitment to tackling the state's affordability crisis in areas such as housing, healthcare, childcare, and education.

As attorney general, Becerra challenged the Trump administration and defended the Affordable Care Act. He also fought for reproductive rights, DACA, and clean air and water.

SUGGESTED: Kamala Harris reportedly considering run for California governor

As U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, he negotiated reductions in prescription drug prices and expanded healthcare coverage.

According to Becerra, his campaign is deeply rooted in his personal history and values instilled by his immigrant parents, who worked hard to provide opportunities for their children.

SUGGESTED: Katie Porter enters California governor’s race

What they're saying:

"California is at a crossroads. From housing to healthcare, childcare to college, working families are facing an affordability crisis. The California Dream is slipping away. I’m running for Governor to fight for that dream, to build a stronger, affordable California for everyone, and to take on bullies who get in our way," Becerra said in a statement.

"I know what it means to work hard and dream big. My parents came to California with $12 in their pockets. They built a life they were proud of. That's the promise of California, and I will fight to ensure it's still within reach for everyone," he added.

SUGGESTED: CA Governor Race: Who is running to replace Newsom

Big picture view:

There are currently over a dozen candidates in the race to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Most recently, former congresswoman Katie Porter announced her bid, joining other candidates including former Mayor of LA Antonio Villaraigosa, former California state controller Betty Yee, and Lieutenant Governor Eleni Koiunalakis in the already crowded race.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is also considering a run and said she'll make a decision by the end of summer.