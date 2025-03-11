Katie Porter enters California governor’s race

The Brief Former Democratic U.S. House member Katie Porter announced her candidacy for California governor in 2026. Porter, who previously ran for U.S. Senate, joins other Democratic candidates such as former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa in the race to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom. Democrats are expected to easily hold the seat in a state where they outnumber registered Republicans by nearly 2-to-1.



Former Democratic U.S. House member Katie Porter has announced her candidacy for the 2026 California governor's race, joining a crowded field that could be significantly impacted if former Vice President Kamala Harris decides to run.

What we know:

Katie Porter, who gained fame for her use of a whiteboard during congressional hearings, has officially entered the 2026 California governor's race.

In her campaign launch video, Porter emphasized her commitment to challenging Trump’s administration, particularly on issues affecting Californians such as disaster relief and immigrant rights.

Porter stated, "In Congress, I held the Trump administration’s feet to the fire when they hurt Americans. As governor, I won’t ever back down when Trump hurts Californians."

Porter joins former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, among others, on the Democratic side.

What they're saying:

The backstory:

Porter, a former consumer protection attorney, first entered Congress in 2018 with a focus on holding Trump accountable.

She has since become known for her rigorous questioning of business leaders and her ability to simplify complex issues.

After losing the 2024 Senate race, Porter returned to teaching at the University of California, Irvine, School of Law.

The other side:

On the Republican front, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco has announced his candidacy, criticizing Democrats for California’s homeless crisis and high housing prices.

The GOP has not won a statewide election in California in nearly two decades, but the open primary system could introduce unpredictability into the race.