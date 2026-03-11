Duke’s Malibu reopening after year-long fire, mudslide recovery

The Brief Duke’s Malibu is set to reopen this Friday, March 13, for limited hours following a 14-month closure caused by the Palisades Fire and subsequent mudslides. While the structure survived the flames, a massive debris flow sent four feet of mud into the restaurant, leading to a total interior renovation and the layoff of staff members. The reopening features the return of the original management team and executive chef, signaling a major milestone in the community’s long-term recovery efforts.



After more than a year of silence on the Malibu coast, the iconic Duke’s Malibu is finally opening its doors again.

What we know:

Duke’s Malibu will officially reopen for limited hours this Friday, March 13, following its closure on January 7, 2025.

The restaurant survived the Palisades Fire—which destroyed over 6,800 structures—thanks to first responders staging in its parking lot.

But a month later, heavy rains on the burn scar triggered a massive mudslide that inundated the building with four feet of debris.

What we don't know:

While the "Barefoot Bar" and dining room are reopening, the exact long-term schedule is unknown.

The restaurant is starting with a four-day-per-week operation, but the specific days of the week have not yet been finalized beyond the initial Friday launch.

Timeline:

January 7, 2025: Duke’s closes as the Palisades Fire tears through Malibu.

February 2025: Winter rains send mud and debris from Las Flores Canyon into the restaurant.

March 2025: Management announces layoffs of 126 employees due to extensive damage.

February 2026: A traditional Hawaiian kahu blessing is held in the renovated space.

March 13, 2026: Duke's Malibu officially reopens to the public.

What's next:

Patrons can expect service four days a week, typically from noon to 7 p.m. or 8 p.m.

As staffing levels stabilize and the "next chapter of renewal" continues for the Pacific Coast Highway, Duke’s plans to eventually scale back up to full-time hours.

What you can do:

Visit the Restaurant: Support the recovery by visiting Duke’s at 21150 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA.

Check the Schedule: Since hours are limited to four days a week, call ahead or check their social media before heading out.

Support Local: Explore neighboring businesses along the PCH that are still in the process of rebuilding from the fire and mudslide damage.