Women's World Cup: Where to watch US v Sweden in LA

article

A watch party for the U.S.-Sweden FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 game will be held early Sunday morning at an ax-throwing lounge in Koreatown.

The party at Mo's House of Ax organized by the Angel City Football Club will begin at 12:30 a.m., with the kickoff set for 2 a.m.

The game from what is known in the Women's World Cup as Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, will be televised by Fox in English and in Spanish by Telemundo, Universo and Peacock. The stadium is usually known as AAMI Park, but stadiums named for corporate sponsors must use a different name for the Women's World Cup.

The U.S. is a minus-170 favorite, according to the FanDuel sportsbook, meaning betters betting $170 will receive $100 if the Americans win in regulation, overtime or in penalty kicks. Sweden is a plus-138 underdog, meaning betters betting $100 will receive $138 if the Swedes win.

SUGGESTED: Women’s World Cup: Japan, Spain advance to quarterfinals

The matchup was determined by the teams' finishes in the group stage. The U.S. finished second in Group E with a 1-0-2 record, while Sweden was first in Group G with a 3-0-0 record.

The U.S. is first in the rankings compiled by FIFA, soccer's international governing body. Sweden is ranked third.

The U.S. is 23-7-12 against Sweden, including a 4-1-1 record in World Cup play. The Americans are 4-2-4 in their last 10 games against Sweden, with all but one of the games decided by two goals or less.

SUGGESTED: Women's World Cup partners with Sofia Huerta for Common Goal, mental health wellness

The U.S. is seeking an unprecedented third consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup championship. Sweden's best Women's World Cup finish in its nine appearances was second in 2003.

U.S. forward Alex Morgan and defender Naomi Girma are teammates with Swedish forward Sofia Jackobsson with San Diego Wave FC of the National Women's Soccer League.

All but one of the 23 players on the U.S. team play in the NWSL. The exception is midfielder Lindsey Horan, who plays for Olympique Lyon of France's Division 1 Féminine.

Sweden's roster consists of nine players who play in Sweden, nine in England, two in Italy and one each in Germany, Spain and the NWSL.