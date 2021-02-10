Women behind 'A Sister Brand' teach the women of GDLA how to tie-dye

A Sister Brand is a brand brought to life from the love between three sisters and their mission to give back.

Emmy, Romi, Lianne Tendler created fun tie-dye sweatshirts at home and after being furloughed and their idea was born, turning their job into a business.

After they started making the sweatshirts at home, they received so many messages from friends and strangers wanting to purchase their clothing, they decided that there was no better way other than to donate a portion of our profits to the most marginalized during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, two of the sisters showed the women of Good Day LA how they create their tie-dye magic.

With a purchase of a custom handmade garment, A Sister Brand donates to Pizza vs. Pandemic, which is a campaign that "arranges for hundreds of pizzas from independent pizzerias to be sent to workers at care centers most in need, including hospitals, clinics and shelters with hungry inhabitants," according to its website.

Another organization that a portion of profits are going to is RIP Medical Debt that helps 64 million Americans in need keep their heads above water and directly cancel their medical debt.

