Woman’s body found in popular Pasadena park, police suspect foul play

An early morning jogger called in a possibly injured woman at Hahamongna Watershed Park Tuesday morning.

Paramedics arrived at the scene, pronounced the woman dead, and reported it to police.

Injuries consistent with trauma is the terminology Pasadena detectives used, saying they are conducting a homicide investigation.

All they know is that the woman is a white, or light-skinned Hispanic woman, somewhere between 35-45 years-old.

She was dressed as if she could have been walking, hiking or jogging, but investigators are not sure if she died at the park.

Bloody clothes were found near her body, which was next to the popular picnic area, authorities said.

Here is what police, area residents and park users are saying.

If you can help in any way, please give Pasadena Police a call at (626) 744-4501.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

