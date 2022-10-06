Woman's body found in clothing donation box in Santa Clarita area

A woman who climbed into a clothing donation box in the Newhall area was found dead late Thursday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

A passerby alerted authorities a body was found in a clothing donation box on Oct. 6, 2022.

An LASD official said a passerby discovered the body around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Orchard Village Road and Lyons Avenue.

It’s unknown how long the woman had been in the donation box. Her name has not been released.

No further information was immediately available.

The investigation remains active.



