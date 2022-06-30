Woman walking dogs hit by hit-and-run driver running through stop sign in OC

Shocking video shows the moments leading up to a woman walking three dogs getting hit by a hit-and-run driver in Orange County.

The Westminster Police Department responded to a call near the area of Klamath Drive and Iroquois Road a little before 6:15 a.m. Wednesday where a woman was spotted lying on the roadway. A video shared by police showed a woman chasing after one of the dogs she was with. As she was chasing after the dog, a silver SUV blew past a stop sign.

The woman was rushed to UCI Medical Center in critical condition. Officials did not specify if any of the dogs were hit by the SUV, believed to be one of the newer Ford Explorer models.

Now, police are searching for the hit-and-run suspect. Westminster PD believes the suspect vehicle may have damage to the hood and the left corner of the car.