Crews end rescue attempt in storm drain off Pacoima freeway

Search and rescue teams worked Saturday night to recover a person who had reportedly gotten stuck in a storm drain in the Pacoima area. Hours later, they found a man who didn't want help.

Crews were called to the 118 Freeway at Laurel Canyon Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, according to Nicolas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The drain was located off the side of the eastbound lanes of the freeway.

Photographs from the scene showed the crew using ladders and ropes to help get the person out of the drain.

Credit: Cody Weireter LAFD

It wasn't immediately clear why or how the person had gotten into the storm drain. The LAFD originally reported that they were called out to rescue a woman. But after several hours on the scene, they found no woman, just a man who didn't want help.

The rescue comes as Southern California braces for a multi-day downpour that threatens to flood many areas in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

No other information was immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.