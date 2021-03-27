Woman struck and killed by vehicle while chasing suspected robbers in Lancaster

Officials are investigating after a woman was killed in Lancaster, apparently run over by a vehicle while chasing two robbers.

Deputies from the Lancaster station responded to the 44000 block of 15th Street West around 8:20 p.m. Friday after receiving a call for rescue.

When deputies arrived on scene they located a 31-year-old female lying in the street, suffering from severe trauma. The victim was transported to the hospital where she later died.

During the investigation detectives learned that prior to the victim’s death she and her boyfriend were robbed inside an apartment complex.

Officials say the two suspects were seen running from the apartment and into a light colored sedan. The victim chased after the suspects but was run over by their vehicle as they attempted to flee the area, according to detectives.

The investigation is ongoing as officials continue to search for the two suspects involved in her death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

