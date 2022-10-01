Woman stabbed to death by boyfriend inside East LA home

Detectives are searching for a man who stabbed a woman to death inside a home in East LA.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of South Townsend Avenue just before 8 p.m. Sept. 30 after receiving a call of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When deputies arrived at scene, they located a woman suffering from stab wounds; she was transported to the hospital where she later died.

According to the LA County Sheriff's Department, the woman's boyfriend stabbed her multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The victim has only been identified as a 45-year-old Hispanic woman.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can remain anonymous by calling "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

