Man charged after mother of 6 was fatally stabbed in van in West Philadelphia, officials say

A woman was found dead inside a minivan after a brutal stabbing over the weekend, and officials say her fiance has been charged in connection with her death.

The victim, a 32-year-old woman, was stabbed to death and left inside a gold Honda Odyssey on the 5300 block of Chestnut Street, according to police.

She reportedly suffered from multiple stab wounds to her body and one to her face. Police say her body was discovered around 8:25 a.m. Saturday.

A man, identified as Raymond Thompson, was arrested the same day and is charged with her murder, according to the Philadelphia DA's Office. He was also charged with possession of an instrument of crime.

During a press conference hosted by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Monday morning, the victim was identified as Ashley Lockhart.

Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore told reporters Lockhart had a Protection From Abuse order against her fiance, but the two were believed to be living together.

Lockhart is survived by her six children.