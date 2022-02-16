Woman stabbed outside a Foot Locker in Fairfax, reportedly over shoe release event

article

A woman was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in Fairfax.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Genesee Avenue a little after 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the woman was stabbed in the stomach area.

According to a report from TMZ, the stabbing stemmed from an argument over the line placement outside a Foot Locker on Melrose Avenue. A group of people was waiting in line outside the store for a shoe release event before the fight over line placement broke out – which ultimately ended with a woman being stabbed.

Below is TMZ's video of the incident. [WARNING: The language in the video is not appropriate for viewers of all ages.]

The suspect is believed to have taken off from the scene in a Hyundai.

The suspect's description has not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.

The incident comes months after a shoe employee from a nearby store, not to be confused with Foot Locker, was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight. The fight, which took place outside Shoe Palace back in August 2021, stemmed from an argument over a shoe raffle.

The Aug. 2021 shooting left 26-year-old Jayren Bradford dead. A 16-year-old juvenile was later arrested in connection to Bradford's shooting death.

