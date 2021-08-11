Store employee fatally shot while trying to break up fight over shoe raffle; suspect arrested

The Los Angeles Police Department have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile in connection with the fatal shooting of an employee at a shoe store in the Fairfax area.

Officers responded to the intersection of Melrose Ave. and Genesee Ave. around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting.

Images from SkyFOX showed the intersection closed off as investigators combed the area.

When officers arrived on scene they located a man – identified by colleagues and friends as Jayren Bradford – lying on the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

RELATED: Fairfax store clerk shot while trying to break up fight over sneakers remembered as outgoing

Bradford was pronounced dead at the hospital. Colleagues say he was trying to break up a fight outside the Shoe Palace, the store he worked at.

According to LAPD, the fight stemmed from an argument involving a shoe raffle outside the store.

"It was the employee, he was coming into work and he saw it happening and tried to deescalate it and they tried to jump him, they tried to surround him so he backed up. The guy just pulled out a gun and shot him," said Adolfo who witnessed the altercation.

The suspect fled the area. On Thursday, LAPD located the 16-year-old shooter in South Gate. The juvenile was arrested without incident and was booked for the murder of 26-year-old Jayren Bradford.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Anyone with information is urged to call West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.