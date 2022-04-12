Woman shot in North Hollywood after interrupting thieves outside her home

Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot when she thwarted a possible crime outside her North Hollywood home early Tuesday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a call came in reporting a person was shot just after 4 a.m. in the 5000 block of Cahuenga Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and remains in stable condition, police said.

The victim told police she woke up to find someone tampering with her car outside. She told police she yelled at the suspects to leave. As the suspects were walking away, however, one of them turned around and shot at her then left the scene in a car, according to authorities.

Police said this is not being investigated as a gang-related shooting and that the victim was not homeless.

The investigation is ongoing.

