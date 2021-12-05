Woman shot in vehicle in South Los Angeles, gunman on the run

article

The search is on for a gunman suspected of shooting a woman inside a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 100 block of East 68th Street Sunday night. A 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead in the shooting, LAPD told FOX 11.

Officials have not released the gunman's identity or description.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation.

