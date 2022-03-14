Woman seemingly murdered in Long Beach, police investigating

Authorities in Long Beach are investigating after a woman's body was discovered on the side of the building Sunday morning, saying they believe she was murdered.

According to officials, Long Beach Fire Department was called to the scene near the beach bike path south of East Ocean Boulevard shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday.

The body of a woman, seemingly in her thirties, was found lying adjacent to a building north of the path. Detectives say that the combination of the "suspicious location of the body and the lack of explanation for her death" is leading investigators to believe that the woman was murdered.

Police have yet to identify the woman, and the Los Angeles County coroner is still working to determine the cause of death.

Authorities are asking for anyone with information about this case to contact homicide detectives at (562) 570-7244, or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

