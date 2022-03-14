Vigil held for Mid-City man murdered while walking his dog

Heartbroken family members gathered at a vigil Sunday night to remember the husband and father who was shot and killed while walking his dog in Los Angeles’ Mid-City neighborhood over the weekend.

The murder of 52-year-old Marcos Sandoval has left a community shocked and a family devastated. Now, authorities are searching for answers and are seeking the public’s help to find Sandoval’s killer.

Sandoval was out walking his dog like he did every morning. He was making his way back home when around 5:47 a.m Saturday, authorities said a dark-colored sedan pulled up next to him on the corner of Genesee Avenue and Saturn Street. Los Angeles police investigators say the suspect got out of the vehicle, exchanged words with Sandoval, and opened fire. Sandoval was struck two times and the suspect then got back into the vehicle and was last seen going northbound on Genesee Avenue.

After the shooting, the dog ran from the scene and found their way back home. They were not injured in the incident, police said.

It is unknown if Sandoval knew the suspect. LAPD said Sandoval's body was discovered around 6:15 a.m. by a passerby who called 911.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and Sandoval was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide detectives at 213- 382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also submit tips online.

