Woman rescued from LA River

Firefighters in Boyle Heights rescued a woman from the Los Angeles River on Sunday, according to authorities.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call at 2750 E. Washington Blvd. at 9:31 a.m.

Firefighters found the woman lying face in three to four inches of static water along the river, officials said.

A hoist operation was used to safely extract her from the water.

She was last reported to be in serious condition.

What we don't know:

Details regarding how the woman ended up in the water and her current medical status beyond being in serious condition have not been disclosed.