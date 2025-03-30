Woman rescued from LA River
LOS ANGELES - Firefighters in Boyle Heights rescued a woman from the Los Angeles River on Sunday, according to authorities.
What we know:
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call at 2750 E. Washington Blvd. at 9:31 a.m.
Firefighters found the woman lying face in three to four inches of static water along the river, officials said.
A hoist operation was used to safely extract her from the water.
She was last reported to be in serious condition.
What we don't know:
Details regarding how the woman ended up in the water and her current medical status beyond being in serious condition have not been disclosed.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Fire Department.