Rain lingers in Southern California forecast: Timeline

The Brief Light rain fell across Southern California Sunday, with more rain in the forecast through Monday. The National Weather Service reports mild temperatures throughout the week. SoCal will see a dry period until Thursday, when rainy conditions are expected again.



Light rain is falling across Southern California, with more expected through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service forecasts mild temperatures throughout the week.

What we know:

Light rain began on Sunday across Los Angeles and Orange counties, with rainfall rates under a tenth of an inch per hour, posing no significant threats.

More rain is expected Sunday evening into Monday morning. The region will get a little break until Thursday, when more rain is expected.

Snow is not expected below 7,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s, while nighttime temperatures will range from the 40s to lower 50s, dipping into the upper 30s in high desert areas.

What they're saying:

Impacts will be minor with no major flooding or debris flow threats expected, the NWS said.